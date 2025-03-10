Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 385.44% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hoth Therapeutics
Hoth Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %
Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Hoth Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.
Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hoth Therapeutics
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Energy and Basic Materials Sectors Will Dominate in 2025
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- S&P 500 & Nasdaq Hit Critical Support—Will Stocks Hold or Fall?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Silver Pushes Past Gold This Year, These Stocks Will Capitalize
Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.