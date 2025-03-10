Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – March 8th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, Post, The Descartes Systems Group, and GameStop are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from internet-based sales and digital platforms. These companies range from traditional retailers with a strong online presence to specialized digital marketplaces and technology providers that facilitate online commerce, often making them closely tied to trends in consumer behavior and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 35,897,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,647,268. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,096,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132,604. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of GWW stock traded up $11.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,007.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,167. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,055.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,074.87.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.02. 1,972,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,029. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.54. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

POST traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.10. The company had a trading volume of 779,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a twelve month low of $99.62 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,150. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $124.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. GameStop has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.31 and a beta of -0.11.

