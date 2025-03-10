Rebalance LLC Buys 248 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $73.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $73.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

