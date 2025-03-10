Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 884,143 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 884,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,154,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance
FDVV opened at $50.69 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity High Dividend ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.