Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 884,143 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 884,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

FDVV opened at $50.69 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.