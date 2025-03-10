Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after buying an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $378.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

