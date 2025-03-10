Lifeworks Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,355 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531,487 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,274,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,457 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,128,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 1,112,804 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.64 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.66.
Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
