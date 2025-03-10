Myria Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Myria token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $783,582.03 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Myria has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,384.68 or 0.99710221 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81,715.67 or 0.98900525 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Myria

Myria launched on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. Myria’s official website is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 29,287,676,367 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00098563 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $776,569.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

