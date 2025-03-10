New Insight Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average of $91.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

