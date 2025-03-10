Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,678 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 90,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 164,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP stock opened at $34.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.