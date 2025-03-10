New Insight Wealth Advisors Sells 1,620 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

New Insight Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ opened at $93.90 on Monday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $101.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

