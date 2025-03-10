Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.36

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.355 per share on Sunday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88.
About Westpac Banking
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Insider Scoop: 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying and Selling
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Play Both Sides: 3 Bond ETFs to Balance Offense and Defense
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.