Yancoal Australia Ltd (YAL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.52 on April 29th

Yancoal Australia Ltd (ASX:YAL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a 60.0% increase from Yancoal Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.33.
Yancoal Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.24.
Yancoal Australia Company Profile
