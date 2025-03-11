Callan Family Office LLC Invests $302,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,741,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,718,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $177.97 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $168.20 and a 12-month high of $222.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Get Our Latest Report on DOV

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.