Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE APO opened at $125.99 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.