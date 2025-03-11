19,924 Shares in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE TAK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

