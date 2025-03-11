Callan Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 11,494 Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSBI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midland States Bancorp from $28.50 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $396.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($3.19). Midland States Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -118.10%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

