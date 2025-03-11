2,955 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $967,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.89.

NYSE CBRE opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.03.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

