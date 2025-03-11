Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after purchasing an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,562,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

VB stock opened at $222.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.50. The company has a market cap of $220.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

