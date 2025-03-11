Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $39.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 20.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
