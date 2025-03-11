Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Has $39.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 20.6% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.