Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $95.83 and last traded at $96.63, with a volume of 38570162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.31.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

