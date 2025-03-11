NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.87 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,662,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 519,321 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.