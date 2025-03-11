KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko Sells 6,669 Shares

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $79,827.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,097.67. This trade represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KALV opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Martin Worley Group acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KALV

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.