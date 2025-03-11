Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires 60,009 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 209.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,009 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 33,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

