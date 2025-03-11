iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

