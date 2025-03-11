Investors Research Corp Acquires 923 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 466,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 373,146 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 517,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 262,402 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 182,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

