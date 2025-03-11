Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,601.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 365.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 3.5 %

CBRL stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $986.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Read Our Latest Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.