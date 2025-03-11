Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $137.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

