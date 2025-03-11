Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,160,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,406,778 shares.The stock last traded at $22.35 and had previously closed at $22.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 273.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 869.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

