Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,509 shares.The stock last traded at $48.28 and had previously closed at $48.98.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSC. Legacy CG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 246,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 36,792 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

