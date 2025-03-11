Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 39,509 shares.The stock last traded at $48.28 and had previously closed at $48.98.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $692.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.
Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
