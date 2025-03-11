Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 951,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

D stock opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.