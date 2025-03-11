Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $85,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625,142 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4,722.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,370,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,395 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

