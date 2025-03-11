Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $43.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

COLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $933.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The business had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,850. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,123,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,048.32. This represents a 20.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,516 shares of company stock worth $2,833,180. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

