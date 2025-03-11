Cooke & Bieler LP Trims Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,843 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises approximately 1.9% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $201,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $226,810.78. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.40 and a one year high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.93.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARW shares. Bank of America downgraded Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

