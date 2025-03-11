River Road Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,676 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $34,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Standard LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 169,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of TriMas by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 280,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 341.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 35,258 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $49,993.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,288 shares in the company, valued at $592,531.52. This represents a 7.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Stock Down 0.4 %

TriMas Announces Dividend

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $980.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 1-year low of $19.33 and a 1-year high of $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

