Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

See Also

