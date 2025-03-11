GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,220,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,047,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,479,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,050,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,075,000 after acquiring an additional 127,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,904,000 after acquiring an additional 122,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

