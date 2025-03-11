Davis R M Inc. Buys 720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $539.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

