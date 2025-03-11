Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of HSHP opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.32. Himalaya Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

