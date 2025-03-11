Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 14078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Klabin Stock Down 14.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.91%.

About Klabin

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

