Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 27,246 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWO opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

