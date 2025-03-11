Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,892 CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.