Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $375,000 Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. This trade represents a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.