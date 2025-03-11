Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,902 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $96.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.72.
Insider Transactions at Fortinet
In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,820.16. This represents a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock worth $8,991,409. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
