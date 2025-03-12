Hopwood Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,235 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Hopwood Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 253,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,308.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 708,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,978,000 after purchasing an additional 697,858 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 176,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $73.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

