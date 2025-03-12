394 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Purchased by Parkworth Wealth Management Inc.

Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $171.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $888.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

