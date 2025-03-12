Neil Janin Sells 2,000 Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) insider Neil Janin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,484 ($19.21), for a total transaction of £29,680 ($38,425.69).

Neil Janin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Neil Janin sold 136,402 shares of Georgia Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,490 ($19.29), for a total transaction of £2,032,389.80 ($2,631,265.92).

Georgia Capital Price Performance

Shares of LON CGEO traded up GBX 25.53 ($0.33) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,463.53 ($18.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,952. The stock has a market capitalization of £567.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,267.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,131.98. Georgia Capital PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 830 ($10.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,592 ($20.61).

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current year.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

Featured Stories

