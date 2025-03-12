Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) CEO Robert P. Ragusa Sells 7,625 Shares

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,625 shares of Grail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $237,976.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,862,541.02. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grail Price Performance

Shares of GRAL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 1,392,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,902. Grail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Get Grail alerts:

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The company had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grail, Inc. will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Grail in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grail

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Grail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.