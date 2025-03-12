John T. Hall Sells 8,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 8,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,236,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,288,549.25. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:INTA traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.05. 490,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,538. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -210.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.01. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 6,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,980,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,526 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Intapp in the third quarter worth $47,837,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intapp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,139,000 after purchasing an additional 672,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Intapp by 408.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 579,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,563,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

