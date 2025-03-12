Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £86.40 million, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 36.62.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

