Braemar (LON:BMS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.08), with a volume of 13406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 226 ($2.93).

Braemar Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.17.

About Braemar

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

